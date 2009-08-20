MyNet Affils Down But Not Done

MyNetworkTV has inked affiliate deals with 140 stations, reports MediaPost, down from 175 at this point last year. Entering into its fourth season, MyNet tore up its original affiliate agreements, says David Goetzl, and set about lining up new ones.

The 140-station batch represents 86% of the country.

Fox says all deals have not been finalized yet, and network E.V.P. Paul Franklin says several are close to being done.

Goetzl writes:

Franklin said he expects station groups, such as Nexstar Broadcasting, Gray Television and Newport Television, to dot I’s and cross T’s on new contracts soon — which will move the network further along to so-called full distribution, or about 97%, again.

“We’re really confident that we’ll be back where we were and probably even more so,” Franklin said, referring to the expected addition of several small market affiliates.