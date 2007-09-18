Murdoch and Station Sales
In between slagging CNBC, Facebook and Jordin Sparks, News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch reiterated his interest in offloading 9 Fox-owned stations at the Goldman Sachs conference in New York today. Murdoch mentioned the stations when asked which assets were atop his sell wish list. He acknowledged the ailing credit market and how that might drag down the sale price a few hundred million.
"If it goes beyond that," he said, "we’d probably keep them."
