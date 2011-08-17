Multiplatform media firms hire advisors

Prospect Park, Jeff Kwatinetz’ and Rich Frank’s newly founded multi-platform media company, named former Verisign Chairman and CEO Stratton Sclavos and Azure Capital’s Mike Kwatinetz as board members and advisors. Prospect Park recently licensed Disney-ABC’s All My Children and One Life to Live, potentially for an online run,after ABC canceled them. Prospect Park also produces FX’s Wilfred and USA’s Royal Pains.

Along those lines, Disney’s former president of interactive media, Steve Wadsworth, was named digital advisor to Fishbowl Worldwide Media, founded by Vin di Bona, of America’s Funniest Home Videos fame, and Bruce Gersh, formerly of Disney and William Morris.

A few moves at Spanish-language broadcaster Univision this week: Jeff Browning, most recently SVP of Univision Television Group Sales, was named SVP of sales for Univision News. Karl Penhaul and Carlos Villalon joined Univision News as special foreign correspondents . Penhaul comes to Univision from CNN, where he was an on-air international correspondent. Villalon has been a photographer for Redux Pictures since 2004. Prior to that, Villalon had worked for Getty Images since 2000.

WRXP New York’s Leslie Fram, the radio station’s program director and morning show co-host, is headed to cable network CMT where she’ll be SVP of music strategy. Fram replaces Jay Frank, who is departing to launch his own digital music endeavor.