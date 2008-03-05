MTV KIds and Palm Tree Paradise

Harvard MBA and Duke grad JENNIFER GOODMAN LINN is coming over from Ann Taylor, where she was VP of Marketing, to join Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group as SVP/Brand Marketing. Yes, she’ll no doubt be very well dressed. But the most interesting part of Jennifer’s background is her work done for cancer research. She’s a sarcoma survivor…a rare form of cancer. She founded Spin4Survival, a cancer research benefit organization that has raised more than $ 775,000 since its inception just last year. Jennifer also volunteers for Make-A-Wish. What a great spot for her - to be at Nick! Hearty congratulations. She’ll be reporting to PAM KAUFMAN, CMO.

It’s a promotion for MIKE ROBERTSON, which explains the big, beautiful smile. He’s now Division President of Bright House Networks, known fondly by their initials BHN, for the Tampa Bay Division. Cool…and it’s a big operation, too. He’s really part of the Tampa community, from his MBA from the Moorish architecture Univ of Tampa to his work with Junior Achievement and Big Brothers and Sisters. Mike’s been with BNH since 2003 as Sr. VP of Operations. Great news, Mike! Enjoy your palm-tree filled piece of paradise.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.