MTV Goes to the 'Shore' To Draw Upfront Crowd

When you’ve got a big hit, there is no reason to be shy about using it.

MTV followed up its invitation to its Feb. 2 upfront presentation in NYC with a message from the gang from the Jersey Shore.

In a video called “Learning with the Jersey Shore,” Snooki, Pauly, JWoww, Sammi and Ronnie talk about how to prepare for a party. “If you’ve got good music and hot chicks, that’s a party for me,” Pauly sums up.

While it’s questionable whether Snooki can spell CPM, she and her friends know how to draw a crowd. Jersey Shore has led MTV’s revival. The new season premiere drew 8.4 million viewers and more adult viewers than all but two shows on broadcast television.

In its invitation, MTV promises its upfront will feature “millennial insights, new programming, musical performance, and a killer party.”

And if that’s not enough, there might be more videos coming from down the shore.

