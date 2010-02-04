MTV First Out Of Upfront Gate

MTV became the first network to host an upfront presentation in 2010, with an event dubbed “Behind the Screen” at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom Feb. 2.

Being first out of the gate may not be the only trick they have up their sleeve. MTVN Music & Logo Group executive VP of ad sales Sean Moran told reporters from B&C and Mediaweek that the company is considering holding another event later this year, possibly during the traditional broadcast upfront week in May. Whether it would take the form of a large presentation combining the MTVN entities or just a nighttime party for media buyers remains unclear.

In the meantime, MTV was busy previewing much of its 2010 slate, which included the previously announced unscripted series If You Really Knew Me and The World of Jenks, as well as scripted comedies The Hard Times of RJ Berger and Warren the Ape.

The network also unveiled a new campaign, “Your Brand, Your Band,” which pairs brands with up and coming musicians.

The network did announce that it would be bringing Finnish shock comedy group “The Dudesons” back stateside for a new show. The program, The Dudesons in America, is reminiscent of Jackass, and in fact Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is on board as executive producer. The Dudesons had a brief run on U.S. television with a show on Spike TV in 2007.

At the upfront, after showing a clip from the show featuring one of the cast standing on top of a building as it was imploded (hooked up to a “safety” harness), two of the Dudesons cast members demonstrated one of their stunts live for the crowd. I will spare you the gruesome details, but I think many of the men in the audience may have felt some pain just by watching it.

After the presentation, the crowd gathered behind the stage for drinks, food and mingling with the presenters and cast of some of MTV’s existing shows.

Media buyers quizzed by B&C seemed to particularly enjoy Warren the Ape, which is a spinoff of the 2002 Fox show Greg the Bunny, and If You Really Knew Me, an emotional unscripted series chronicling “Challenge Day” at a number of high schools across the country.

But if you were looking for excitement after the presentation, all you had to do was follow the throng of people surrounding Ronnie, Sammi Sweetheart, JWOWW, Vinny and DJ Pauly D from Jersey Shore, the network’s latest breakout hit.

It was a real situation.