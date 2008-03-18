MTV Brings Back Burnett, Burnett Bashes Oscars

MTV is bringing back venerable reality show producer/B&C Hall of Famer Mark Burnett to produce the 2008 MTV Movie Awards.

Burnett has his first go-around with the awards show last year, delivering a 3.5 rating in 12-34 year olds, MTV’s key demo, up 9% over the previous year.

Burnett, in a statement announcing his gig as the events helmer, took a jab at The Oscars, which this year had the lowest ratings ever since Nielsen started keeping track of the numbers.

“I’m looking forward to incorporating the viewers more than ever before because I consider the MTV Movie Awards to be the most relevant movie award show in America today,” said Burnett. “This show honors the movies that millions of young Americans go to see. We will again highlight the interactive culture that is young America.” (emphasis mine)

Ouch, though it isn’t like The Oscars haven’t been accused of lifting material from the MTV Move Awards in the past. The Oscars never did those clever/kinda funny film montages featuring the host until after MTV had them down pat.

The MTV Movie Awards will be broadcast live, June 1 from the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, California.