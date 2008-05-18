MSG and Veria

New York’s MSG Media has welcomed ART VENTURA to the fold in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales, reporting to MSG Media Prez MICHAEL BAIR. Before joining MSG Media, Art was over at Fox TV for a seven year run and he most recently was Local Sales Manager for WNYW-TV Fox5 and WWOR-TV My9. He’s also been in sales at ABC O&O stations and was an AE for Petry. Congrats on your new job, Art.

MICHAEL PEPE has quite the impressive background. The Harvard MBA has been President of Dun and Bradstreet, Time Warner Digital Media and was the President and CEO of TIME Inc. International. He’s adding to that resume with the announcement that he’s been appointed President of Media Networks for Arlington, TX-based Veria, a natural health and wellness company with its own TV network, local wellness centers and website. The TV channel is carried on The DISH Network. Congrats, Michael. Sounds fascinating!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.