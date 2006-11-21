More Words in Honor of John M. Higgins

Today, we here at B&C lost our colleague, John M. Higgins–a huge loss to us, both professionally and personally.

Throughout the day, we have received many letters from people who have worked with or known Higgins. We have also been reading other Website articles and blogs honoring him; he obviously touched many lives. Below are some links:

The Pop View: My Best Friend Died Today



Chuck Ross of TV Week

Marianne Paskowski of TV Week

Kenneth Li of Reuters

Deadline Hollywood Daily

Cable360.net