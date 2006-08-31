More From the VMAs

Andre 3000–he of soon-to-be Cartoon Network fame–and Ciara are presenting best hip-hop video (to Black Eyed Peas–of soon-to-be CW-promoting fame).

And here's The Rock. He's tall. And he's introing some hip honesty from shakira. She's good, but really? On TV, the crazy camera work (rapid changing from one to another) makes it seem like this thing is a wild scream-fest with the audience going nuts, but in person it's much more sedate. And also, there doesn't seem to be any AC.

50 cent and LL Cool J are getting a tepid reaction presenting best female video to a no-show Kelly Clarkson.

Lil John's getting people amp'd for Pharrell, a newly cornrow-free Ludacris and the Pussycat Dolls, who have an octet of money-green-swathed dancers shimmying in front of a massive safe of fake gold bars. And after a little comedy from Sarah Silverman, they're setting the stage with tredmills for OK Go to reenact their now infamous YouTube video…

By Anne Becker