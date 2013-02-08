More Upfront Events on Fox’s Schedule

With plans new to start new, bigger cable networks, Fox is ramping up its upfront event plans for advertisers and media buyers.

Fox Sports 1, the new national cable sports network, has been dubbed “the world’s worst kept secret” by Chase Carey, COO of News Corp. Fox Sports is now putting together plans for an upfront event where buyers will hear about all of Fox Sports assets, including the new channel, its regional sports networks and the games to be played on Fox Broadcast, including next year’s New Jersey Super Bowl, according to people familiar with the plans.

Media buyers say Fox advertising execs have already been outlining the lineup of events that will likely been on the new channels, which will be created out of the current Speed and Fuel networks.

Fox is also working on creating an offshoot of its FX network, to be called FXX, which will replace the Fox Soccer Channel. Media buyers say they’ve been told that the new network will focus on comedy and aim at younger millennial viewers, while FX will retain its edgy dramas that draw more of a boomer crowd. Buyers say soccer will be part of the Fox Sports 1 lineup.

To explain the new strategy, FX Networks is planning a morning briefing in late March. That more formal event will be followed in the evening by the network’s popular Manhattan bowling party, where clients and buyers share lanes and drinks with stars a from FX original programming and network executives.