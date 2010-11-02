More turmoil at Tribune

Just days after Randy Michaels’ departure from Tribune Co., changes are already taking place at the top.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Phil Rosenthal, Tribune Interactive President Marc Chase, SVP/COO Jeff Kapugi and EVP Carolyn Gilbert —longtime lieutenants’ of Michaels, who resigned as Tribune CEO last month after coming under fire in a tough piece by the NY Times’ David Carr — are out.

This morning, the new quad that’s running the company – Don Leibentritt, Nils Larsen, Tony Hunter and Eddy Hartenstein – sent out a memo (props to Poynter’s Romanesko, but that busy busy Web site is in sore need of a redesign) informing employees that Tribune Interactive has been renamed Tribune Digital, and will now be run by Don Meek, who will report to Hunter. Doug Thomas will continue as EVP/GM of ad-sales division Tribune 365, and will report to Hartenstein.

Other structural and employee changes also are being made, mostly in the newspapers’ business divisions and in human resources.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Michaels says he plans to continue to work in media. “I may go buy some media, I may go run some media, I don’t know,” he told the Journal. “My phone’s been ringing. There are a lot of people who look past noise and emotions and look at results.”