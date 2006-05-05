More Mishaps for 'Sopranos' Cast Members

OK, so he didn't have a run-in with the law. But James "Tony Soprano" Gandolfini did have a run-in with a cab on Wednesday.

Reports first surfaced on Gawker.com that, on Wednesday morning, Gandolfini collided with a cab while tooling down New York's Hudson Street on his Vespa scooter.

A spokesperson for Gandolfini says he's fine–but the Vespa is in the shop.

Reports say that one eyewitness said Gandolfini may have run a light–which IS against the law.

Oh, those crazy Sopranos kids!

By Rebecca Stropoli