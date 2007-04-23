Monday, April 23rd, 2007

Will Rosie O'Donnell don her Neo costume to emcee the Matrix Awards over lunch at the Waldorf-Astoria, as New York Women in Communications celebrates the likes of Meredith Vieira and Susan Lyne for their work? For less auspicious accomplishments, check out the premiere of The Real Wedding Crashers on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. Ashton Kutcher's latest dose of prankery features a hidden camera at weddings and looks like a combination of Punk'd and that movie about those guys who, ya know, crash weddings and stuff. Speaking of premieres, Food Network trots out Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, an homage to the greasiest of greasy spoons across America. The fun starts at 10.