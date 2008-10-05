Modesto Loses A Leader

Even when fate doesn’t deal you four aces, talent and determination can bring about a fortune. Such is the case with the late CHESTER SMITH, president of Sainte Partners II, L.P., based in Modesto, California. When he passed away August 8, it was the final chapter of a very colorful life.

When the Dust Bowl days of the Great Depression brought Smith’s family to the Central Valley of California, Chester called a migrant camp in Tranquility, CA home. From here, Chester launched a successful country music career. He sang the hit song, "Wait a Little Longer, Please, Jesus”. He was a radio and TV announcer from the 1940’s through the 1960’s.

His talent was matched by his business acumen. By bringing Spanish TV to northern California, Chester became a beloved fixture whose company owned stations in Chico, Eureka, Sacramento, as well as Medford, OR.

He worked with a Who’s Who list of country music artists including Marty Robbins, Del Reeves, Hank Williams Sr., Johnny Cash, Hank Thompson, Jerry Lee Lewis and even rocker Chuck Berry.

Among the many awards he won, Chester received the Pioneer Award from the Christian Country Music Association in Nashville, Tenn., which recognizes groundbreakers in the areas of music and broadcasting.