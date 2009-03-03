Missing NFL Players Search a Personal Story at KPNX

The search for three NFL players in the Florida seas is being followed closely by newsrooms around the country, but it’s a personal story for KPNX Phoenix. That’s because one of the men, Raiders linebacker Marquis Cooper, is KPNX sports anchor Bruce Cooper’s son.

Bruce has issued a statement about his missing son.

We are overwhelmed by all of you who have called, sent text messages and e-mails wishing us the best. My cell phone message box has been full most of the day with calls from NFL coaches and players, college coaches and players, friends in the Phoenix news media and sports team, and people we’ve met in our time here in the Valley. I am writing down every message and when this is all over, I will be in touch to thank you personally for thinking of Marquis and our family.