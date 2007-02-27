Miracle Man

It was tough watching ABC anchor Bob Woodruff's story on ABC last night, but it was worth it. To Iraq and Back: Bob Woodruff Reporting sounds like a pedestrian title, but the part after that colon is nothing short of a miracle. I had no idea the severity of his wounds, of the extent of the shrapnel injuries or the long odds he faced to even be able to talk again. It may have been the magic of TV, but Woodruff looks perfectly fit for TV duty once again.

Woodruff may not return to the World News anchor chair, but given the man's will to survive and then recover, and then revisit that horror for our benefit and that of others injured in Iraq, I would not bet against it. If my memory serves me correctly, I just received a note from the Newseum saying Woodruff would be delivering a speech there after it reopens in the fall, and just two weeks from now he will be accepting the Len Zeidenberg award from the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation, named after the former B&C chief correspondent (actually he will be the second Woodruff to win it, Judy having accepted the award in 2003).

Also, the network's digital channel, ABC News Now, is planning to run a special this Friday (March 2) where viewers can submit questions for Woodruff . Hosted by Chris Cuomo, the show is slated for 6 p.m. and is part of ABCNews.com's "Be Seen, Be Heard" initiative to solicit viewers' questions and comments for inclusion in digital newscasts.

Wherever Bob Woodruff's life takes him, I will be cheering every step of the way.

By John Eggerton