Mind Control with Darren Brown: Sci-Fi
By B&C Review
"It works largely because his victims are the ones doing the work, offering body language clues, lapping up subliminal messages, and proving their capacity for distraction."(Bosotn Globe)"Mr. Brown has bought into something real: our childlike joy in being fooled."(New York Times)" Mind Control is much cooler than your average foray into this realm, and by whatever methods its host employs, he has pretty well convinced me to watch again."(Varitey)" The stunts (or whatever they’re called) Brown performs, especially on tough, cynical New Yorkers, are hilarious and astounding."(New York Post)
Compiled by Bryon Rudd
