Midwest and a little bit north

Switching from broadcast sales to cable sales is LINDSEY GERMONO. She’s in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and she’s been named Local Account Exec for Cox Media in that lovely part of the Old Dominion. She moves over from being AE at WSKY-TV 4 based in Chesapeake. Speaking of the Old Dominion, she has her degree from the University of the same name.

Chicago’s WGN has a new leader. Tribune Company has upped their Director of Sales to the President and General Manager. Sitting in the head chair is now MARTY WILKE, who has been on the job since the promotion was announced. She has a long and distinguished background with ad agencies and has been involved with WGN sales and sales management since 1996. Marty has announced that ERROL GERBER is now the Director of Sales for WGN. Congrats everybody! And what about those Cubs!

The Rochester, Mason City, Austin Minnesota market’s KAAL has a new Promotion Director. Welcome aboard to HEATHER HOLMES, who comes to the slot from News 12 Connecticut. She’s now wrangling the creative for the ABC/FOX affiliate. For more on Heather, click here.

