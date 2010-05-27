Michigan PBS Station Preps Vietnam Vets Project

As the final night of the three-part Wisconsin Public Television’s Wisconsin Vietnam War Stories airs tonight at 8, Michigan PBS station WGVU is at work on its own project to salute the state’s men who fought in Vietnam.

WGVU crew members were at Lambeau Field over the weekend for the centerpiece event of what’s called LZ (Landing Zone) Lambeau, as some 25,000 people visited the famed stadium to say thank you, however late, to the local soldiers who fought in Vietnam.

The Michigan veterans’ event is slated for July 4th weekend.

WBAY Green Bay will also air Wisconsin Vietnam War Stories in the coming days.

WBAY.com reports:

“It’s moving, and it impacts more than just ‘Here’s a documentary’ or ‘Here’s an event.’ LZ Lambeau and what they did — and hopefully LZ Michigan will go in their footsteps — it’s going to be impactful for not just today or tomorrow, for a long time for these vets and everybody that was a part of it,” Timothy Eernisse, development and marketing manager for WGVU-TV, said.

The Lambeau event saw 1,244 chairs left empty on the field to commemorate the Wisconsin soldiers who died in the war.