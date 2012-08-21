Michaels named senior EP of Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Arts & Sciences has appointed David Michaels - an actor, producer and founder of TV Cares — senior executive producer of the Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards.”David’s experiences in all genres of daytime television make him the perfect candidate to head up our Daytime Emmy Awards operations,” said Malachy Wienges, NATAS’ chairman, in a statement. “His long time association with The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS) will be a valuable asset as the two Academies work closer together sharing the same goal of awarding excellence in television.”

This past June, the Daytime Emmys aired for the first time on HLN in front of an audience of less than one million viewers, almost 70% below the show’s previous low on The CW in 2009. With daytime television experiencing significant change - especially this year, with five new talk shows coming on the air - many in the industry think it’s time for the Daytime Emmys to change accordingly as well.

Michaels began his career as an actor and a model, but has spent much of time behind the camera, producing such programs as The $25,000 Pyramid, starring Dick Clark, and Pictionary. He’s also produced several daytime talk shows, including Vicki!, Leeza and Caryl and Marilyn.

At ATAS, Michaels has served as the Board of Governors’ co-chairman of the Daytime Emmy Awards for 14 years. He also founded TV Cares, which is ATAS’ AIDS awareness committee. Michaels also has produced many live charity events.