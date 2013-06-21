Miami Ratings Show Serious Heat

NBA Finals Game 7 ratings look like the highest numbers on WPLG Miami in the 15 years it has records for. The station did a 44.2 household rating last night, along with a stunning 63 share. The 25-54 demo? A 32.5.

Last night’s telecast outrated any Miami station’s Super Bowl performance in the last 15 years, says station research director Marci Crawford, and any Academy Awards telecast. In fact, WPLG’s last Super Bowl, in 2006, posted a 36.2/51. Its highest Academy Awards show was a 39.5 rating in 1998.

Of course, whichever team won last night was a win for Post-Newsweek, which owns ABC affiliates WPLG and KSAT San Antonio, especially with the series going to seven games. The game was, of course, a massive hit on KSAT too, which actually beat WPLG with a 46.4 HH rating and 68 share.

“It’s fantastic,” says Emily Barr, president of the group. “It was everything we’d hoped it would be.”

The game was ABC’s second-highest overnight household rating since it began airing the NBA in 2002 with a 17.7, up 20% over Tuesday.

Dave Boylan was enjoying a little Tex-Mex lunch today following a bet with his KSAT counterpart, Phil Lane. Boylan says the sky-high ratings are particularly notable for two reasons: around half of Miami’s population is Spanish-speaking (and half of that group does not speak English), and it did Super Bowl-esque numbers at 9 p.m. to midnight.

“It brought people from all walks of live together,” he says. “It’s a diverse market, but they were all cheering for one thing.”