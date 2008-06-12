Meredith Pumping Water Out of HQ
The Iowa floods are hitting home for Meredith Broadcasting. Located at the fork of the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers in Des Moines, Meredith has sandbagged the south side of the building, as well as the generators and electrical equipment in the basement.
Folks are also pumping water out of Meredith sub-basement.
A spokesperson says the flood of 1993 shut them down for a few weeks, but a stronger levee system–and those blessed sandbags–hopefully will keep Meredith up and running this time around.
