Memorial Fund for Families of WDBJ Roanoke Victims Has Raised Nearly $90,000

The “Alison & Adam Memorial Fund,” which supports the families of the two WDBJ Roanoke journalists who died in this summer’s on-air shooting, has raised $88,175. The deadline for accepting donations is Nov. 30.

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Radio Television Digital News Association started the fund after reporter Alison Parker and photographer Adam Ward were tragically killed by a former WDBJ employee on Aug. 26. Proceeds from the fund will be distributed evenly between the families of Parker and Ward, Vicki Gardner, who suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting, and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"We're thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support from broadcasters across America for the families of these two young journalists," said Gordon Smith, NAB president. "Alison and Adam will live forever in our memories."

Those wishing to donate can do so online at www.nab.org/donate or by sending a check made out to:

NAB Alison and Adam Memorial Fund

C/O NAB

1771 N Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20036