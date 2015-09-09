Memorial Fund for Late WDBJ Journalists Accepting Donations

The memorial fund supporting the families of the two WDBJ Roanoke journalists who died in last month’s shooting is accepting online contributions. Donations to the “Alison & Adam Memorial Fund” will be accepted until the end of November at www.nab.org/donate.

The National Association of Broadcasters, the Radio Television Digital News Association and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences had previously announced the establishment of the fund, named for Alison Parker and Adam Ward, the reporter and photographer, respectively, who were killed by a former WDBJ employee during a live broadcast Aug. 26.

Contributions will go to the families of Parker and Ward as well as Vicki Gardner, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, who was shot but survived the attack. Remaining funds will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Those wishing to send contributions in the mail can send a check to

NAB Alison and Adam Memorial Fund

C/O NAB

1771 N Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20036