Mel's Diner: Fly on the Wall - Grill This, Economy

Hey Mel –



Psyched to see the Diner back!



Apparently the tanking economy isn’t hurting The Grill like the writers strike did, as it was hopping at lunch Tuesday. Basically in a row all eating separately, I spotted Fox Reality’s David Lyle, CBS’s Bob Madden, MGM’s Jim Packer and ex-Lakers coach Pat Riley.



Just thought I’d pass it along since I guess that’s what you do in this place!

BE A SUPER FLY CORRESPONDENT, tip us off to where the TV biz eats – industry bigwigs, talent, anybody working in TV in your town – with a note to tellmelsdiner@reedbusiness.com. Mel’s Diner Fly on the Wall tips will remain anonymous if you choose.