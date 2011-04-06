Megyn Kelly is Ready For Glenn Beck's Spot
By Ben Grossman
As Roger Ailes looks to fill the anchor chair soon to be vacated by Glenn Beck, he very well won’t have to look too far. I think Fox News’ own Megyn Kelly is ready for that slot.
In March, this magazine named a list of names you were going to know more about before the year was over. And there was only one on-air news or opinion host: America Live anchor Megyn Kelly.
In March, we noted some outlets like to typecast Kelly because she happens to be a blond-haired woman and did a photo shoot for GQ last year under the headline “She Reports, We Decided She’s Hot.”
That’s a mistake. She’s got good journalism chops and - no matter what your politics are - she’s a TV star who is not afraid to mix it up on camera. Hey, if Jon Stewart is taking shots at you (which he has), you are already a big name. She also has the tools to play big on Fox News: she’s a dynamic personality, great on camera, and polarizing as hell.
At the time, I wrote: “If Fox News ever ends up looking to make a move later in the day on its schedule, there’s a good chance its next high profile star is already working in the building.”
One month later, there is an opening. And Kelly should at least get a good look from Ailes.
