MediaVest Says Super Viewers Will Have Cellphone in Hand

Despite the buzz surrounding streaming video, television’s biggest event, the Super Bowl, will still be watched on traditional TV by most viewers.

According to research conducted by media agency MediaVest, 97% of fans plan to take in the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks on their TVs.

But a large number of them won’t be satisfied by sitting and watching. MediaVest’s research found that 52% of those viewers plan to use their mobile phones during the game and another 23% will be using their tablets.

“We can expect huge amounts of multi-tasking during this year’s game, as more and more viewers plan to take advantage of and use other devices while they are also watching the game, according to David Shiffman, executive VP, research director at MediaVest. “We expect that this multi-screen usage will be a balance of game-related content, talking/texting, and very high levels of social media engagement.”

The commercials will be big part of the game. MediaVest, which conducted an online survey of 1,000 people between the ages of 13 and 54 online, found that 55% of those surveyed are very excited about seeing the ads and another 38% are somewhat excited about seeing the ads.

“No other TV event generates as much excitement and anticipation for the advertising as the Super Bowl,” Shiffman said. In what he described as something of a surprise, younger people were the most excited about the ads, with 68% of those in the 13 to 17 age bracket saying they’re very excited. More women—57%—are excited about the ads than men—50%.

That excitement is translating into action. The survey found when viewer think about brands that will be in the game, 21% have already watched the ad or a teaser, 19% have talked with others about the brands advertising and 16% have searched for information about the brand.

Consumers seem most excited about commercials that are funny or humorous. Humor was especially important to teens and to viewers in the 45 to 54 year old age bracket.

(Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)