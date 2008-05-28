Media Planning, News and Money

Cornell alum MARINA ANGLIM has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Media Planning and Partnerships at Discovery Communications. Well deserved! She’s been providing marketing strategies for Discovery Channel and Science Channel. Now, she’ll have Discovery’s 14 U.S. based TV networks to oversee, plus digital media and more. Marina has a NYC agency background and has consulted on campaigns for Vitaminwater and Equinox Fitness Clubs. Marina will report to WONYA LUCAS, who’s Chief Marketing Officer

California’s capital Sacramento has news. Their FOX affiliate, KTXL, named BRANDON MERCER News Director. He comes to the Tribune-owned operation from the CBS owned KOVR. The USC grad has also worked in Phoenix and Tucson as an assignment editor, producer and senior producer.

Show me the money, MATTHEW SIEGEL. He’s the new Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Time Warner Cable. A grad of the prestigious Wharton School of Economics with an MBA from the just as prestigious University of Chicago’s biz grad school, Matthew will report to ROB MARCUS, Sr. EVP and CFO. Besides working at Time Warner, Mr. Siegel has also worked for MSO Insight Communications where he was SVP Finance and Treasurer as well as Joseph Seagram & Sons where he was Ass’t Treasurer.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.