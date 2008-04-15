Media General Offers Buyouts

Media General has offered buyouts to half of its 1,326 employees, reports the St. Petersburg Tiimes blog The Feed. The buyout offers include staffers at WFLA Tampa and Media General’s Tampa Tribune.

Florida Communications Group president John Schueler…said it was an alignment of the Media General-owned company that would save money and meld responsibilities of staffers across their various media platforms in the same way their "convergence" efforts share news material.

Media General has been getting hammered by Harbinger Capital of late.