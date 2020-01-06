MCN Online Extra | Jan. 6, 2020
By MCN Staff
Special Report: Viewer Watch 2020
After the Fall
As TV’s traditional business model fractures, programmers and distributors look to pick up the pieces
PLUS:
The New Normal: Streaming Takes Center Stage
New Strategies, Old Problems
Good News for Digital News (including online-exclusive extra)
Viewer Watch 2020: The Charts
Agenda
Five Things to Watch at CES 2019
Hieronymus Bosch Poised for Noisy 2020
The Watchman: TLC Gets ‘Hot & Heavy;’ Disney Takes It to the ‘House’
Fates & Fortunes
The Five Spot
Dee Harris-Lawrence, EP/Showrunner, ‘David Makes Man’
MCN’S MOST VIEWED
Top five stories on multichannel.com, Dec. 27-Jan. 3
1. Hearst Extends DirecTV Negotiations
2. Cable, Satellite Distributors Watch the Clock
3. DirecTV, Hearst Still Talking
4. Court Blocks Maine A La Carte Law
5. AT&T TV App Ends Support for Roku
