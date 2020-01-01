Hearst Extends DirecTV Negotiations

Hearst Television has granted an extension to its retransmission consent agreements with AT&T’s DirecTV and AT&T TV until at least Thursday, people familiar with both companies said.

Hearst’s 34 stations across the country were set to go dark to DirecTV and AT&T TV Now at midnight on Dec. 31 if no agreement was reached. With the extension, the companies can continue to try to hammer out a deal without a disruption of service to AT&T customers.