MCN Online Extra | Jan. 27, 2019
By MCN Staff
Cover Story
Traditional TV Borrows from Streaming Frenemies
Call it the ‘Net’ effect: Cable, broadcast compete for more bingeable content
Special Report: Customer Care
Footing the Bill
Pay TV looks to bill simplification as a customer-service advantage
Programming
Review: USA Network’s ‘Briarpatch’
Business
No More Fear and Loathing Over Video Sub Losses
Fates & Fortunes
Executive moves for the week of Jan. 27
Freeze Frame
Photos from NATPE, the SAG Awards, the TCA Winter Press Tour and more
Viewpoint: Christopher S. Dean, Vlocity
Satisfy Subs With the Personal Touch
The Five Spot
Harlan Coben, Executive Producer/Author
MCN’s Most Read
Top Stories on multichannel.com, Jan. 16-23
1. T-Mobile-Sprint Team Gets DOJ Award
2. Apollo Stations Go Dark to Dish Customers
3. Hallmark Channel Chief Bill Abbott Out at Crown Media
4. CWA's Largest Local Endorses Sanders
5. HBO Max Launch Could Be Undermined by Turner Linear Networks, Analyst Says
