McCain Mocks Matthews Over Obama "Love Affair"

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain released a Web video today that mocks MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and others in the news media for what the campaign sees as sweetheart coverage of his Democratic opponent, Barack Obama.

“The media is in LOVE with Barack,” claims a headline on johnmccain.com, where visitors can watch a montage of clips from broadcast and cable news programs that includes some of Matthews’ more effusive, tingly-leg moments.

Viewers are encouraged to vote on which song provides the best soundtrack. So far, Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” is in the lead…

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfogMFL7UJo[/embed]

By Joel Topcik