Mayor's Paramour Won't Be Working in Riverside

Telemundo’s Mirthala Salinas, suspended and then reassigned to the boonies after her affair with L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, failed to show up for work yesterday, reports the L.A. Times, then mutually agreed with KVEA that her time at the Spanish-language station had come to an end.

Formerly a general assignment reporter in L.A., Salinas covered Villaraigosa frequently, and even reported on his extra-marital affair, though failing to tell viewers that she, in fact, was the object of his illicit affection.

Any guesses as to where she’ll end up next?