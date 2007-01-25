Martin Testifies

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin was kind enough to weigh in for an upcoming B&C column Thursday, but there were some logistical issues, with his office saying he had some personal matters that kept him out of e-mail and other contact for a while.

Now I guess I know why.

He was likely lending moral support to his wife, Cathie, a former spokeswoman for Vice President Dick Cheney, who was testifying in the Scooter Libby trial in Washington Thursday. According to an online account in the Examiner, Cathie Martin testifeid that she had told Libby that Valerie Plame was a CIA employee earlier than Libby has said he knew the information.

According to the Examiner, Martin later said she couldn't remember whether she relayed that information to Cheney and Libby by June 11, 2003, or as late as July 6, 2003.

Libby has told investigators he first heard Plame was with the CIA from NBC's Tim Russert June 10, and must have forgotten if a government official had told him beforehand.

By John Eggerton