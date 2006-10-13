Martin on the Move

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin leaves Oct. 14 for what will be at least a week-long trip to Asia, his first to the region as chairman.

He, along with National Telecommunications & Information Administration head John Kneuer will talk telecommunications with government leaders in China and Japan. The latter is always invoked to point out that the U.S. is not among the leaders in broadband deployment.

Korea is frequently mentioned as well, though Martin won't be going there. I guess he wouldn't get to talk one on one with North Korea anyway given the whole threat of nuclear attack thing going on over there.

There seems to be some United Nations think going on over at the FCC. At this week's FCC meeting, Martin's opposite number from France was in attendance. Fortunately for him and the image of the FCC, it was for the meeting that was not delayed then scrubbed entirely.

Come to think of it, maybe it was more than good fortune.

I wonder whether the Chairman had the French delegation in mind when he moved the AT&T/BellSouth vote/not a vote from the Thursday meeting, which left that meeting with three noncontroversial issues to deal with.

Better face to show the French would be a meeting that went off without a hitch with unanimous votes all around. By contrast, the Friday meeting was delayed for hours before being canceled outright after Democrats blocked the vote.

Robert McDowell gets some kind of chevron for his suit jacket for finding a way to tie give the FCC's French guest credit for creating the commission.

McDowell pointed to the combined French-American forces that defeated Cornwallis at Yorktown. If memory serves me, Cornwallis initially tried to surrender to French General Rochambeau (he says, trying to sound like he didn't just Google that information a second ago).

Anyway, that paved the way for the founding of the nation, and after a few more years, the creation of the FCC.

Bill Moyers may need that French fleet to set sail once more, since he likens the current anti-media consolidation fight to a second American Revolution.

By John Eggerton