Martin Calls Obama 'Team Player'

Kevin Martin, who played basketball with Barack Obama when both were at Harvard Law School in the early 1990’s, said Friday that the Democratic presidential candidate was a "much better basketball player" than he was.

Martin said Obama played "most afternoons," pointing out that the gym was between the Harvard Law Review and Martin’s dorm. "He would go there after class most afternoons and, my first year, I would too. I played with him a lot," he said, adding it was a good break from all that studying.

"He was a good guy," said Martin, and a "good team player," but Martin said that was not an endorsement of the candidate.

Asked by a reporter, with tongue in cheek, whether Obama was better moving to the left of right, Martin said he was better on a "fast break."