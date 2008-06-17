Marketing Time

On a hot day with PROMAX about to kick off in NYC, thought we’d focus on some big marketing news. Let’s begin in the aforementioned Apple, where cable channel Fuse has expanded their marketing department with the naming of two vice presidents. BOB MITCHELL (that’s him on the right) is the new Vice President of Consumer and Affiliate Marketing. Bob comes form a slot at 4Kids Entertainment where he honchoed the consumer, affiliate and ad sales marketing areas. He’s experienced, with his resume listing Warner Bros DC Comics, NBC, Sony Pictures Television, ABC’s Good Morning America and MTV. He’s a biz grad of Rhode Island’s Bryant College.

Also at Fuse MARCELLE KARP joins as vice president/creative director, Creative Services. The Queens College grad has such an interesting background. Besides working for HBO and Lifetime, she also co-founded Bust Magazine and is finishing her second book. Cool.

Over in Boston, Sunbeam’s NBC affiliate has promoted KAREN FEINBERG to Creative Services Director. While in LA, JOHN MOCZULSKI (he’s on the left) has come onboard at Trib’s KTLA to hear up Programming and Promotion. More info on these two hires is available by clicking here.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.