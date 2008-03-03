Marketing Monday plus

Did March come in like a lion or a lamb where you are? March got off to a fab start for two at the DIYNetwork over in Knoxville. The Scripps-owned channel for those who like to do it themselves has two promotions to talk about. PETER MOORE’s new title is VP of Special Projects, putting the one-time freelancer into the VP club. He’ll have his hands full with off-channel marketing, promotion and design services. Like I said, he’s done a lot since starting as a freelancer at Scripps in 2000. Cool!

Also at DIY comes word that BRANDII TOBY (that is, indeed, how her name is spelled, thanks for pointing that out) has a new title: Director of Press and PR. Her New York background at the FOX duopoly will serve her well. She’s been in Knoxville for a bit now. AND Ms. Brandii is also adding to her last name. Henceforth, it’s Toby-Leon. Congrats!

The guy who makes nice with the government types for Comcast in Connecticut, Western Mass and New York is important. He makes sure that it all happens. And that guy is now DAN GLANVILLE, whose official new promoted title is Vice President of Government Affairs in the CT-West Region for Comcast. Yep, he has a law degree from Western New England School of Law and worked for the city of Holyoke in Mass as well. Good news, Dan!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.