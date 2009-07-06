Mario Lopez Looking to Get in the Ring...with Victor Ortiz

Twenty-two-year-old boxing phenom Victor Ortiz is no household name, but he has made plenty of television appearances, fighting on ESPN, HBO and pay-per-view. Now, however, the boxer is looking to branch out to other networks-with the help of Extra host Mario Lopez.

Lopez, an amateur boxer and avid fight fan, is teaming up with Cris Abrego’s 51 Productions to pitch a docuseries starring Ortiz, multiple sources say. Reports from boxing websites and the Los Angeles Times said cameras were following Ortiz during his June 27 fight for an upcoming MTV reality series, but people familiar with the project say MTV hasn’t signed on.

Lopez and Abrego are still in the early stages of pitching the concept, so the cameras following the boxer have been from Abrego’s production company. As yet, no network has signed on to develop the Ortiz series.

Abrego is no stranger to the MTV Networks family of cable channels. The producer programs much of VH1’s primetime lineup, including Rock of Love With Bret Michaels and I Love Money. He also served as executive producer on the MTV series From G’s to Gents.

VH1 or MTV would likely have a tough time finding programs to pair with a boxing docu-series. But their MTVN sibling Spike, which has UFC and other sports programming, could be a good fit.