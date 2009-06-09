Marenghi named EVP, sales, distribution, WGN America

Tribune has hired CBS veteran Julio Marenghi to be its new EVP of sales and distribution for cable network WGN America. It’s a high-profile job at the company because Tribune has been clear that turning WGN America into a cable network a la TNT or TBS or USA is a big priority for them.

Prior to joining Tribune, Marenghi was president of advertising sales for CBS’ 27 TV stations. He also was president and GM of CBS’ New England triopoly.

“WGN America is a great brand with tremendous potential for growth—I want to expand our reach and take this operation to the next level,” Marenghi said in a statement. “To do that, we must boldly define our brand and give advertisers the kind of customized solutions that best meet their needs in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Marenghi might have a tough transition to Chicago: he’s a die-hard Red Sox fan moving to Cubs country.