Marathon Story 'Breaks Open' Overnight

Only hours after the FBI circulated photos and videos of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, the story began moving at lightning speed and the 24-hour news nets were all over it. At press time a little before 5 a.m., according to CNN and Fox News and others, an MIT police officer had been killed by a pair of gunmen identified as the suspects; one of the suspects–suspect number one in the dark cap–had been killed in a shootout with police; a transit officer was wounded; there had been a car-jacking that led to the chase and shootout; and residents of Watertown, Mass., were being warned by police and news outlets to stay indoors, not answer the door for anyone other than policy, and if they were on the roadway not to stop for anyone because subject number two, the white-hatted suspect now wearing a grey hoodie, was still on the loose.

Police are also concerned that the suspect may be armed–or wired–with explosives. During the police shootout, according to CNN, police said they believed the suspects threw explosives out the window at them.

Jake Tapper and John Berman were anchoring the coverage for CNN and the network was being careful not to characterize the suspect’s appearance or possible nationality, calling them extremists and reporting the police warning that the remaining suspect was a terrorist who wanted to kill and maim people.

So much information is coming in and the situation is so fluid, said Berman.

Among that new information–in particular several new pictures of the suspect–appeared to have been prompted by the FBI’s release of the photos and videos to media and the public, including a surveillance photo of suspect number 2 now wearing the hoodie, and a clearer cell phone photo of that suspect.

In a hospital press conference at Massachusetts General, where the suspect was pronounced dead, one doctor said he alerted the emergency department to let them know something was happening after watching news coverage of the MIT officer shooting and unfolding events.

The hospital would only say that they had admitted a patient with multiple gunshot wounds and blast injuries to the torso who was already in cardiac arrest when he got there. He was identified as an adult male.

The speed of events following the publication of that info recalled the sniper shootings in D.C., when suspects there were caught soon after broadcasters–who had picked up the info on a police scanner–put out the license plate number of a car suspected to have been used by them.