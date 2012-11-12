Mann upped at Comedy Central

Gary S. Mann has been promoted to senior vice president of original programming and development at Comedy Central, said Kent Alterman, the network’s head of original programming and production. Mann is based in Comedy Central’s Santa Monica, Calif., office.

“I have done almost everything in my power to undermine Gary, but he has a sharply honed eye for talent and an uncanny ability to develop shows that are important to us,” said Alterman.

Mann joined Comedy Central in 2003 and has developed such series as the Emmy-nominated Sarah Silverman Program and the network’s highest-rated series, Tosh.0. He collaborated on the development of the network’s successful sketch series Key & Peele; the new topical series The Burn, starring the Roastmaster General, Jeff Ross; and the upcoming 2013 series Review with Forrest MacNeil, starring Eastbound and Down’s Andrew Daly. Mann also oversees The Comedy Central Stage, where Comedy Central develops live shows that sometimes transition to on-air series.

Prior to joining Comedy Central, Mann worked with HBO Independent Productions as executive producer of HBO Workspace, where he produced over 600 one-person, sketch, variety, late night, game and talk shows. He was a producer of the Aspen Comedy Festival from 1997 to 2002.

Previously, Mann was a producer on Fox’s Saturday Night Special and for Showtime’s Full Frontal Comedy. Mann began his career as a producer on Star Search. He holds a B.A. from the State University of New York at Binghamton.