Major Layoffs For WUPW Toledo

WUPW Toledo will lay off 63 as American Spirit Media takes it over from LIN, according to the Toledo Blade. Some may be rehired after their dismissal this spring, reports the newspaper.

Writes the Blade:

The layoffs are expected to take place between April 24 and May 8, according to a letter from LIN Media, which owns WUPW, to Ohio’s Office of Workforce Development. LIN Media said that is when it expects to receive regulatory approval and close the sale.

The letter indicates that the company buying WUPW could hire some or all of the layed-off [sic] employees.

A shared services agreement included in a Federal Communications Commission filing indicated that WUPW and WTOL, Channel 11, would be able to share news staff and broadcasts.

In January, American Spirit and LIN agreed to a $22 million deal for the Fox affiliate.

Charlotte-based American Spirit Media is building up a group. Owned by Thomas B. Henson, the group acquired Fox affiliates WXTX Columbus (Ga.), WSFX Wilmington (N.C.) and WFXG Augusta (Ga.), and CW affiliate WUPV Richmond (Va.), from Southeastern Media.