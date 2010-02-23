Maines on the Menace in 'Media Reform'

Media Institute President Patrick Maines warns that the government effort to “save” journalism is backed by an unholy trinity capped by an FCC seemingly either in lockstep or in league with “media reformers” determined to make a “profound assault on some of our most cherished ideals about the media and its role in our national affairs.”

Maines makes his case in a blog posting on The Huffington Post.

The Media Institute is a Washington-based First Amendment think tank backed by major media companies.