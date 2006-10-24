Madonna's Shocking Inability to Shock

I think Madonna on a cross wearing a crown of thorns is her version of Jumping the Shark.

Sacrilege has kind of been done, you know? Doubtless, millions of Christians are offended that she does the whole crucifix-and-thorns bit in her stage act, but Christians who don't go around in a perpetual state of anger toward pop culture, I think, can watch Madonna do her stupid act and write it off as Madonna doing something that once would have seemed outrageous and now just seems old.

NBC apparently won't show the offending segment of the concert when they air a Madonna special in November. I'm sure Madonna's very mad and just might not cash her check from NBC, except of course, she needs the money to give to orphans.



"This is not a mocking of the church," she said in an Associated Press story when the whole crucifix thing started up in mid-September. "It is no different than a person wearing a cross or `taking up the cross' as it says in the Bible. My performance is neither anti-Christian, sacrilegious nor blasphemous. Rather, it is my plea to the audience to encourage mankind to help one another and to see the world as a unified whole. I believe in my heart that if Jesus were alive today he would be doing the same thing."

I'm so sure.

–P.J. Bednarski

