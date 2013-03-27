Madison Ave. Digs In to Rebuild Staten Island

A group of advertising industry executives has planned an event called Madison Avenue Rebuilds Staten Island that aims to raise money for people in the borough still recovering from Superstorm Sandy.

John Nitti, president of activation for media buyer Zenith, who grew up in Staten Island and still lives there, is one of the executives spearheading the effort. The fundraising goal is $250,000.

Zenith is one of the presenting sponsors of the event, held April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at The Ainsworth in Manhattan. Other sponsors who have signed on so far include The FNL, ABC/Disney, NDN (News Distribution Network) and Hulu.

Nitti’s partners in organizing the event are Eric Franchi, cofounder of Undertone and Mark Mannino, VP of Amazon.

“Shortly after the storm we first made sure our friends and neighbors were safe and then ensured they had the supplies they needed to survive,” Nitti says. “Volunteer efforts then focused on demolition work and mold remediation to salvage what was left of a family’s home, memories and hope. While it has been a long five months since Superstorm Sandy hit, there is still much work to be done and many families in need.”

Madison Avenue Rebuilds Staten Island is being done in partnership with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

More information about the event, and how to contribute, can be found on the event’s Facebook page.