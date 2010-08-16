Madden to head FTVS; TAB celebrates its own

Here’s a snapshot of today’s media moves:

David Madden is taking over Emiliano Calemzuk’s job at Twentieth Century Fox TV’s successful Fox Television Studios, which focuses on producing unique series at attractive prices. Among those shows are USA’s Burn Notice and White Collar, A&E’s The Glades, Fox’s The Good Guys (which, like Burn Notice, is created and executive produced by Matt Nix) ABC’s The Gates and AMC’s latest original series, The Killing, which the cable net picked up last week. Madden has been working at the studio as EVP and is a ten-year vet of the company. He came to Fox TV Studios from Paramount, where he was partner in the Cort/Madden Company and produced films. Calemzuk, meanwhile, is moving over to head up the U.S. division of Elisabeth Murdoch’s Shine Group.

The Texas Broadcasters Association celebrated five Texas broadcasters during its annual convention last week. George Marti, who developed a system that allowed small radio stations to be controlled remotely, was honored with the TAB’s Lifetime Achievement Award. William J. “Bill” Carter (not to be confused with the New York Times reporter) was named Pioneer of the Year. Carter, who is now retired, owned Sage Broadcasting and was responsible for starting many TV and radio stations in Texas. Ben Downs of Bryan Broadcasting was named Broadcaster of the Year for remaining committed to local, community-focused broadcasting. Dirk Johnston, who covers Texas for NBC Universal Television Distribution, was named Associate of the Year. And Dr. Ed. Glick, Univ. of North Texas, was named Educator of the Year.

Follow Fates on Twitter @BCFates or me personally @PaigeA. Forward fates to me at BCFates@gmail.com or at palbiniak@gmail.com.