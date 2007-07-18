Mad Men: AMC





"The acting (from a mostly unknown cast), cinematography (you can just stare at this series) and especially Weiner’s writing carry the series to exceptional heights." (San Francisco Chronicle)""I’m living like there is no tomorrow because there isn’t one." Not a pretty sentiment, to be sure, but it makes for an intriguing character in what’s likely to be the best new summer series of 2007."(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)" Mad Men has found a strange and lovely space between nostalgia and political correctness and filled it with interesting people, all of them armed with great powers of seduction."(Los Angeles Times)"What gives Mad Men its zing is that play is part of work, sexual banter isn’t yet harassment, and America is free of self-doubt, guilt, and countercultural confusion."(Entertainment Weekly)"Mad Men may thrive on a certain heartless suspense, but it’s definitely got a brain, one that’s interested in how our lives are a battle between the narrative we imagine for ourselves and the path we happen to be on."(LA Weekly)"Mad Men is smart and tremendously attractive, and it stirs you more than it probably should."(The New Yorker)"Mad Men is infinitely more concerned with entertainment, an effort at which it succeeds, thanks mostly to its first-rate cast, disarming humor and period detail."(Wall Street Journal)"To steal from the old beer slogan, (this show) looks great, (but it’s) less filling (than it intends)."(Newsday)"This series feel like a fifties leftover, chock-full of unimportant secrets."(New York Magazine) A preview clip of Mad Men is below.







Compiled by Bryon Rudd

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9Qyk3ugM5A[/embed]